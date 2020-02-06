Menu

Woman treated for injuries after car smashes with lorry near Market Drayton Golf Club

By Rory Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

A woman had to receive ambulance treatment after a collision between a car and a lorry near Market Drayton Golf Club.

The scene of the crash. Picture: @SFRS_MDrayton

All three emergency services attended the smash on Sutton Lane at about 4.25pm today.

The ambulance service treated a woman for injuries not believed to be serious and West Mercia Police closed the road for a short time.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington for crews to make sure the vehicles were safe to clear.

Market Drayton Fire Station said on Twitter: "Mobilised at 4.25pm along with Hodnet Fire Station & Wellington Fire Station to RTC, HGV v car at Woodseaves. Thankfully no persons trapped. One adult female treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service for hopefully minor injuries. Crews made vehicles safe. West Mercia Police & Market Drayton cops on scene.

