Woman treated for injuries after car smashes with lorry near Market Drayton Golf Club

All three emergency services attended the smash on Sutton Lane at about 4.25pm today.

The ambulance service treated a woman for injuries not believed to be serious and West Mercia Police closed the road for a short time.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington for crews to make sure the vehicles were safe to clear.

Market Drayton Fire Station said on Twitter: "Mobilised at 4.25pm along with Hodnet Fire Station & Wellington Fire Station to RTC, HGV v car at Woodseaves. Thankfully no persons trapped. One adult female treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service for hopefully minor injuries. Crews made vehicles safe. West Mercia Police & Market Drayton cops on scene.