Charity Valentine's Day dance in Market Drayton

The dance at the club in Church Street is an annual tradition that raises money for charity.

This year the Poppy Appeal and the Severn Hospice will benefit.

Guests will be treated to entertainment from singers Mark Brown and Andy Morris as they dance the night away.

Doors will open at 7pm on February 14, with the dance starting at 8.15pm.

Tickets will be available for £6 on the door.

Alternatively book in advance by calling 01630 652150.