Menu

Advertising

Charity Valentine's Day dance in Market Drayton

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | North Shropshire entertainment | Published:

A Valentine's Day ball at Market Drayton's Royal British Legion club will support two beloved charities.

From left: Royal British Legion branch vice president Dave Erwin, caterer Ann Fowell, chairman Rob Bentley, Poppy Appeal organiser Jim Moore, Peter Waters, Bill Timmins and Rob Stockton

The dance at the club in Church Street is an annual tradition that raises money for charity.

This year the Poppy Appeal and the Severn Hospice will benefit.

Guests will be treated to entertainment from singers Mark Brown and Andy Morris as they dance the night away.

Doors will open at 7pm on February 14, with the dance starting at 8.15pm.

Tickets will be available for £6 on the door.

Alternatively book in advance by calling 01630 652150.

North Shropshire entertainment Entertainment Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News