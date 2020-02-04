'Brilliant news': Market Drayton McDonald's plan approved - bringing 65 jobs

Shropshire Council has given the green light to McDonald's' application to build a restaurant off the A53 and Shrewsbury Road at the western edge of the town.

The American fast food company said it would create 35 full-time jobs and 30 part-time positions.

Roy Aldcroft, who sits on Shropshire Council and Market Drayton Town Council, welcomed a "credible and popular brand" being allowed to build in Market Drayton.

"Brilliant news," he said. "This will provide over 30 jobs for the community as well as a credible and popular brand at the business park end of town.

"Hopefully, it will reduce the amount of trips made by McDonald's fans to Whitchurch and Shrewsbury reducing a little of our carbon footprint.

"It is also a clear indication that the town is growing enough for such companies to invest in our community."

Approval was granted after the resolution of a long-running row over access to the restaurant.

Shropshire Council insisted that the access should be moved further away from the A53 access roundabout in the interests of safety.

Though the firm resisted, last month it submitted drawings which showed the access in a new position and the addition of visibility splays.

The power to decide the application was delegated to council officers.

It was approved despite criticism from Müller, which has a factory nearby. The company said that the application should have been refused because McDonald's did not properly demonstrate that the restaurant would be an appropriate use of the site.

An application for two free-standing signs advertising the restaurant is still being considered by the council.

Last week McDonald's opened its new restaurant in nearby Newport.