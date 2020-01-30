Disabled people 'being punished' after Market Drayton toilet hours reduced over vandalism

The council said that its three facilities were closed before 8am and after 6pm because of repeated vandalism attacks.

Barry Davies, who lives in Telford, said that disabled people had been punished because of the actions of others.

At the last meeting he said: "You can waffle on as much as you like. If you [urinate] in a hedge the local PC is going to arrest you.

Mr Davies added: "You are not providing this service. It's never been disabled people that have vandalised your toilets."

The town council's facilities are at the town hall in Frogmore Road; at Towers Lawn; and near the swimming and leisure centre off Newport Road.

At the meeting, Councillor Roy Aldcroft said: "We have three facilities that are open between 8am and 6pm every day. They are maintained to a high standard.

"They have been vandalised on a number of occasions and as a result this council took the decision that public toilets in the town would only be shut after 6pm."

Radar key

Mr Davies also decried that the nationally-available Radar key scheme for disabled people no longer works on the unisex blocks.

Town clerk Julie Jones said that the functionality had been removed because Radar keys are now available widely and cheaply, meaning almost anyone could use the system, not just disabled people.

She also said: "We may open them longer in the summer months."

Councillor Mark Whittle defended the council's decision, saying: "There are many town councils in Britain that have closed their toilets because of vandalism.

"This town council has tried to keep them open as much as possible. We would like to have them open 24 hours a day but we just can't afford it."

The councillors resolved to set up a meeting with Mr Davies.

Mayor Roger Smith said: "I think what we will do is arrange a meeting and invite your good self along, and we will sit down and talk about this situation and see if we can resolve it in an amicable way."