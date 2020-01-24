Explore moat at history weekend near Market Drayton

Cheswardine is hosting the history weekend on February 15 and 16. It will include access to the village's moat for the first time in years, as well as photographs from times gone by.

Cheswardine Castle is the remains of a moated site near Saint Swithun's Church. The moat surrounds an island 30m across which once had buildings on it.

Organiser Nicola Roscoe said: "Experience Cheswardine’s heritage with visits to its beautiful church and tower and a moat to fire your imagination.

"Exhibitions include wedding and christening photos over time and a local artist’s paintings of Cheswardine scenes and people.

"Take a glimpse into the lives of Cheswardine Hall’s ancestors, through photographs of that era or watch a DVD of historical video footage of Cheswardine School’s activities.

"There’s a family history trail quiz to guide you through the village and delicious refreshments to enjoy.

"You can be sure of a warm welcome and a fun event for everyone."

All of the money raised at the moat and the parish hall will be added to the fund to refurbish and repair the hall.

Meanwhile all money raised at Saint Swithun's Church will be put towards the repair of a clock and the installation of a disabled access ramp.