Inquest opens into death of worker, 24, at Müller's Market Drayton factory

Lewis James McFarlin, 24, of Cheadle Road, Stoke-on-Trent, died on Tuesday, January 14, at the site in the Tern Valley Business Park where he was working as a contractor.

Shropshire’s senior coroner John Ellery heard today that emergency services were called to the factory at 3.18pm.

Despite the best efforts of West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics, Mr McFarlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest was adjourned to April 24 at Shirehall, subject to an ongoing Health and Safety Executive investigation into the accident.