Menu

Advertising

Inquest opens into death of worker, 24, at Müller's Market Drayton factory

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | News | Published:

An inquest has opened into the death of a lift engineer who died in an accident at Market Drayton’s Muller factory.

Müller's factory in Market Drayton

Lewis James McFarlin, 24, of Cheadle Road, Stoke-on-Trent, died on Tuesday, January 14, at the site in the Tern Valley Business Park where he was working as a contractor.

Shropshire’s senior coroner John Ellery heard today that emergency services were called to the factory at 3.18pm.

Despite the best efforts of West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics, Mr McFarlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inquest was adjourned to April 24 at Shirehall, subject to an ongoing Health and Safety Executive investigation into the accident.

Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs News Business
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News