Bearded collie rescued after getting head stuck in gate in Market Drayton

The fire service was called to Hawthorn Way in Market Drayton before 9am yesterday where Ruby, a 14-year-old bearded collie, had become lodged in a gate.

A statement from the Market Drayton Fire Station on social media said: "The owners had made several attempts to free Ruby, but they had proved unsuccessful so had contacted the fire and rescue service.

"The crew immediately set up Holmatro hydraulic spreaders, which were used to carefully spread the bars apart, to allow Ruby to be freed from her predicament.

"We are pleased to report that Ruby was none the worse for wear, and was soon enjoying all the attention."

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free the dog from its predicament.