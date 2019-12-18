Shropshire care home hosts Christmas fair

Residents at Cheswardine Hall Nursing and Residential Care Home were treated to a spot of Christmas shopping this weekend as a fair was set up in the Great Hall, with visiting traders and stalls from residents in attendance.

More than 1,000 festive decorations and other items made by the residents were on sale on Sunday as the home welcomed members of the public to their Christmas fair.

Claire Fishlock, Events coordinator at Cheswardine Hall, said the day had been lovely and very busy with the community turning out for the event.

“We are really proud of the residents,” she said. “We have been planning the fair and making items since April time so it has been a labour of love to get it done.

“We do it for the residents who can’t get out to the shops themselves, we can bring it to them.

“I cleared the Great Hall so we could have the Winter Fair in there and the residents were able to go shopping.

“They love it and we have got an amazing amount of support from the community.

“For me, it is all about showing people what we do and that just because you are in a home, you can still enjoy things.”

The home has held 12 events throughout the festive season and residents have been making baubles, wooden reindeers and advents calenders throughout the year to sell at the fair.

Claire added: “We even have one resident, who is 95, who has hand-painted from memory pictures of flowers to sell on bags and things. The fair has been very busy and it is lovely for the residents.”