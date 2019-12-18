Elderly man rescued after collapsing in freezing cow shed near Market Drayton

The man was reported missing from the Market Drayton area on Tuesday night. Fire crews were deployed soon after 9pm.

He had been missing for several hours and was eventually found collapsed in sub-zero temperatures at a property in Sutton Heath, just south of Market Drayton.

A statement from the Market Drayton Fire Station said: "There was no vehicle access to the casualty and access by foot was made difficult due to the location of the shed, terrain underfoot, poor lighting and the freezing temperatures.

"The crews initially provided portable lighting for paramedics while they worked to stabilise the patient, they then worked closely as a team to carefully place the casualty on to a scoop stretcher, while the fire and ambulance service incident commanders formulated a plan to safely extricate them to the ambulance.

"This involved a team of six firefighters carefully carrying the scoop, as other firefighters with portable flood lights illuminated the way, while the paramedics closely monitored the patient’s condition.

"Once the team had managed to get the casualty to the ambulance, they were loaded onto a stretcher, prior to being transported to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

"We would like to send them our best wishes for a full and speedy recovery.

"A great example of joint working between both services in challenging conditions, to provide the best possible care and outcome for the patient."

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman Jordan Eggington said: "We were called at 8.28pm last night to a medical emergency in Sutton Heath in Market Drayton. We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"We treated one patient, a man, who was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital for further treatment.”