Police trace vehicle crimes and arson in Market Drayton

Police have shared details of reported crimes and urged anyone who can help their investigations to get in touch by calling 101.

On the night of Tuesday, November 12, a white Ford Transit van was stolen from Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton. Call 101 and refer to the incident number 0199s of November 13.

That same night, at about 3am on November 13, another Ford Transit was found on fire in a field beside the A442 between Waters Upton and Hodnet.

The van was totally burnt out and police suspect arson. The incident number is 0039s of November 13.

Thieves stole the front and rear sets of number plates from a vehicle in a driveway in Rectory Lane, Adderley, between 4pm on Friday, November 15, and 8am on November 16.

The incident number is 0206s of November 16.

Market Drayton Town Football Club's premises at Greenfields Lane have suffered two break-ins since last Wednesday, with damage done to light fittings and litter scattered.

Report information using incident number 0131s of November 18.

Some time last week 60 litres of diesel fuel were stolen from a contractor's telescopic handler which was parked in a field at Adderley Road in Market Drayton. The incident number is 0349s of November 16.

Then this week outbuildings used for storage at Rosehill Road in Stoke Heath were broken into. The incident number is 0090s of November 19.