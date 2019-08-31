Menu

Garden tour and three-course meal reveals Shropshire hotel's secrets

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | Published:

An expert gardener will lead a guided tour of his kitchen garden at a 'plot to plate' event.

Nick Huxley at the kitchen garden

The event at the Goldstone Hall Hotel near Market Drayton will take place on September 26 and will feature a tour of the one acre garden followed by a three course lunch.

It will form part of the fringe of the third Ginger & Spice Festival this September.

The hotel's owner John Cushing and head gardener Nick Huxley will lead the guided tour from 11.30am, introducing attendees to the seasonal produce.

Then the guests will sit down for a three-course meal from 12.30pm.

Hotel owner John Cushing said: "The Ginger & Spice Festival is great way for us to celebrate and showcase our commitment to seasonality here at Goldstone Hall Hotel. Autumn brings a bounty of seasonal produce, including the famous Shropshire damson fruit.

"We also grow spices and some hot herbs in our one acre kitchen garden which guests will have a chance to learn about and sample."

Festival organiser Julia Roberts said: "The festival aims to encourage local business and organisations to celebrate the local culinary heritage and history by putting on their own fringe events.

"Goldstone have truly embraced this opportunity and we look forward to their forthcoming 'plot to plate' event. They also have rooms available for those who are visiting the town during the festival from further afield."

Tickets for the tour and meal are available for £30 per person. Drinks will be at an additional cost. To book tickets, contact Goldstone Hall hotel on 01630 661202 or enquiries@goldstonehall.com.

