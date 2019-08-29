Tree planted at village near Market Drayton in Derek's honour

A tree in Derek McKelvey's honour was planted at the Lyme Wood Grange retirement development in Audlem at a garden party.

Derek ran the village's oldest shop, Williams of Audlem, for more than 50 years, and was the chair of various organisations in the village.

Fiona Brooks, regional sales and marketing director for developers McCarthy and Stone North West, said: “Derek McKelvey was a popular influence in Audlem and with the development located on McKelvey Way, we wanted to do our part in paying respect to him and keeping his legacy alive.

"Having been involved in various community projects and associations throughout his life, it was clear that Derek had a real passion for improving the local area, something we strive to do. We hope we can follow his lead and positively impact the community.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Derek’s family and all our guests who joined us for the garden party."