Police commissioner to be quizzed in Market Drayton

John Campion, West Mercia's commissioner, is to attend a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council's community and governance committee next Thursday evening, September 5.

It will be held at the Festival Drayton Centre and begin at 7.30pm. The normal public session lasting 15 minutes is the third item on the agenda, and Mr Campion's session is the sixth.

Those who want to ask questions of the commissioner can simply turn up on the night, but town clerk Julie Jones said that questions will be answered in a "more comprehensive way" if they are submitted in email by August 29, this Thursday, to townclerk@marketdrayton.gov.uk.