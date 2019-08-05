Man punched friend 11 times - continuing after he fell unconscious - outside Market Drayton pub

Oswald Anthony Bussue, 51, was captured on CCTV punching Mark Weller 11 times, continuing after he had fallen unconscious, at a Christmas gathering last December.

Bussue pleaded guilty to affray and escaped an immediate jail sentence partly because Mr Weller forgave him and refused to co-operate with police, a judge told him.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday that Bussue and Weller got into a drunken argument outside the Kings Arms in Shropshire Street at about 5.40pm on December 9, and that it turned violent despite people trying to separate the pair.

Prosecutor Amanda O'Mara said that Bussue faced a charge of affray rather than assault because Mr Weller refused to submit a statement or help the prosecution against his friend, despite the broken nose.

She showed the court CCTV from outside the pub showing the two fighting.

Debra White, for Bussue, said he felt remorse for what he had done and supported his seven-year-old daughter with his wife.

"He's not putting forward any excuses, he understands the court will punish him for his behaviour," she said.

Judge Jonathan Gosling told Bussue: "You got the better of Mr Weller and continued punching him when he was on the floor.

"There were people outside trying to keep the two of you apart.

"Your conviction is a disgrace, and one that will be felt by your family and your young child.

"Mr Weller has not supported the prosecution. He has plainly forgiven you."

He said Mr Weller's refusal to cooperate, Bussue's work commitments to support his young family and his early guilty plea had saved him from an immediate sentence.

He also said that Mr Weller was fortunate not to also be prosecuted for his role in the violence.

Judge Gosling gave Bussue an eight month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Bussue, of Stable Lane in Market Drayton, will have to carry out 10 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work, and pay £40 a month towards the prosecution costs and victim surcharge.