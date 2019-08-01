Bid to make Victorian church near Market Drayton more accessible

St Peter's Church sits on the River Tern in Stoke-on-Tern, near Market Drayton, and has a meeting room, kitchen, bell tower and a tiled-roof porch.

David Higson on behalf of the parochial church council (PCC) has applied for planning permission to dismantle the porch down to the existing stonework, replace rotten timber and install electronically-powered doors with push button controls, allowing the disabled and people with mobility issues to use the church.

A design and access statement submitted to the council by Mr Higson said that the site has been used for religious worship for more than 1,200 years.

It said the timber-framed porch is left open with reading material and can be used for quiet contemplation, but it is difficult for the church's disabled visitors to use it in its current state.

The statement said: "The porch has decayed badly and despite ongoing repairs, which have included covering the timber work with brown paint, looks unsightly, is not draught-proof, is cold and damp, has a generally dismal appearance and is unwelcoming.

"We would like to combine the necessary repairs with improvements to provide a more light, airy, and welcoming environment for all who come to the church, with an access more suitable for disabled visitors.

"A revamped porch will add to the parochial church council's commitment to provide a welcoming place for worship and fellowship."

It said the result would be: "A brighter, more attractive and weather-proof structure, together with improved access for disabled visitors.

"The significant plain oak woodwork and new stonework will reflect the original build and look far more attractive than the current obvious decay and brown paint.

"These changes will improve accessibility and ensure equal and convenient access to the church.

"Access to public transport and by emergency services is unaffected.

"We believe that the lighter result will be more in-keeping with the way that we worship at St Peter’s following the re-ordering that took place in 2003 when a faculty was obtained to make the building more appropriate to life in the century."

Reverend Becky Richards is the rector overseeing St Peter's as well as churches in nearby Hales and Cheswardine.

She said: "It's not in a very good state of repair. We have wanted to replace it with something that was in keeping with the style but more modern and user-friendly."

She said it was part of a wider programme of works to modernise the area's churches and make them more accessible, including St Mary's in Hales and St Swithun's in Cheswardine.