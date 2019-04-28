Cow rescues itself after falling into freezing canal

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to reports of a cow in a canal at Adderley, near Market Drayton, soon after 3pm on Saturday.

The fire service said the cow had been in the water for about an hour, and the crews from Market Drayton and Prees donned life jackets to try and rescue the animal.

But "with some effort and difficulty" the cow heaved itself onto land before firefighters reached it.

They gave advice to a farmer.

It follows a similar incident on Wednesday, April 17, when two cows got stuck in a canal, also near Market Drayton.





Mobilised by @SFRS_Control at 15:10hrs with pump from @PreesFire_SFRS to report of 🐄 in canal at #Adderley near #MarketDrayton 🚒🚒 Shortly after arrival 🐄 managed to self rescue 👍🏻 and #Mooved itself along to join its friends in the field, it must of been #UdderleyFriesian pic.twitter.com/PvhiquLEWu — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) April 27, 2019



