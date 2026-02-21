North Shropshire landowner seeks permission in principle for seven new homes on a field

The half-hectare of field sits close to the road between Myddle and Myddlewood, near Ellesmere, and planning agents say the new occupants would boost the village economy.

Agent Martin Parrish of The Planning Group, in Wem, said a recent appeal decision ruled that the current local plan is out of date because the council needs to allocate land for 2,522 homes.

Acting on behalf of applicant Mr S Croft, the agent has asked Shropshire Council to approve the principle of building there within five weeks.

The technical details will follow at a later date if the council agrees.

“Development in such areas proves to be the backbone to supporting local schools and shops,” the agent wrote.

A location map. Image: Shropshire Council planning portal

“Myddle has a C of E Primary School, shop, pub and church.

“Baschurch has The Corbet School, a C of E Primary School, shops, public houses and doctors’ surgery.”

They added: “Due to the established shortfall in housing land supply all options for housing need to be considered and whilst the site is not within the Myddle development boundary it is only a short car journey from the facilities in the village.”

The properties being considered are three-bed family houses.

“A new local plan is now required and this is unlikely to be adopted until mid-2028 at the earliest,” council planners have been told.

“And there will be a continuing need to continue to increase housing supply in the forthcoming years.

“It is considered that any perceived adverse impact of the scheme would not significantly nor demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

The application will be decided following a consultation. The application can be viewed on the council’s planning website (reference number 26/00627/PIP).