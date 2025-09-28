Manhole repairs will close A51 through north Shropshire village overnight - here's when

The work, carried out by Severn Trent, will be taking place on the A51 through Woore, near Market Drayton.

A closure will be in place while the work is under way, between 8pm on Friday, October 3 and 6am on Saturday, October 4.

Work will include repairing a defective manhole frame and cover and will take place on the A51 close to The Falcon Inn.

The work, carried out by Severn Trent, will be taking place on the A51 through Woore, near Market Drayton. Photo: Google

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained while the road is closed.

Those with an enquiry about the works are asked to call the Shropshire Council Customer Services Centre on 0345 678 9006.