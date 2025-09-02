Two cars collide on busy north Shropshire A-road - emergency services called

At 1.53pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received a call reporting a road traffic collision on the A41 near Hinstock.

One fire crew was sent from Market Drayton fire station to the scene. West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police personnel also attended.

Reports from the fire service said two cars were involved in a collision. No persons were trapped inside the vehicles.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe and were finished at the scene by 1.53pm.