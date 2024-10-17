Firefighters in incredible rescue of two women walkers dangerously stranded in mud up to their knees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The details of the recovery operation have been revealed by Whitchurch Fire Station on the service's social media account.

They explained that the two women, who were walking on the Sandstone Trail, at Barhill, Tushingham, had become completely stuck in the mud – which was up to their knees.

Four fire crews were sent to the scene at around 11am – with Whitchurch supported by fellow firefighters from Chester Fire and Rescue Service.

In an update following the successful rescue the fire service explained how they were able re-purpose the equipment on the fire engine – with the help of a local farmer – to get the women to safety.