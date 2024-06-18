Road from Wem to Tilstock to be resurfaced in three stages

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The B5476 from Wem to Tilstock will be surface dressed between July 2 and 30, with work to be carried out in three stages.

The road will be closed on Tuesday, July 2 for stud removal before surface dressing will force another closure between July 9 and 11.

Finally, from July 26 to 30 (excluding weekends) the road will be closed for line painting.

Work will take place from 9.30am to 4pm on each day.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that a signed diversion will be in place, and that access will be provided to residential properties and businesses within the work area.

The road will also have an initial sweep within 24 hours of the new surface being laid, and the sweeper will return seven days after the work to remove any residual loose chippings.

Shropshire Council's website said: "Surface dressing is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of preventing potholes, maintaining skid-resistance and waterproofing road surfaces.

"It forms a major part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme and is being carried out alongside other preventative and reactive maintenance work.

"Almost 50 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2024 surface dressing programme – work that will play a key role in improving the county’s roads.

"Signs will be erected in the road before work starts and the work will be completed as quickly as possible."