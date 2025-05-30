Liverpool man locked up for attempting to smuggle cannabis into Shropshire prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jack Cain, aged 28 and of Beechwood Gardens in Liverpool, was found trying to take the drug into HMP Stoke Heath last year.

He was visiting the prison near Market Drayton on Tuesday, December 17, when he was found to be in possession of 80g of cannabis resin.

The discovery was made by West Mercia Police officers before Cain was able to enter the prison, and he was arrested at the scene.

HMP Stoke Heath

Cain was later charged with attempting to convey a list A article into a prison, and on Wednesday (May 28) he was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court having pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced to four months' imprisonment for the offence at Stoke Heath, and a further 36 months for similar offences at another prison.

Detective Constable Jo Heyes, prison crime investigator for HMP Stoke Heath, said: “We welcome the sentence given to Cain by the judge as it sends a strong message to anyone who thinks they can sneak drugs into our prisons that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, and we will do everything in our power to put them before the courts.

“We continue to work closely with HMP Stoke Heath and are committed to partnership working as the security of the prison estate is paramount.”