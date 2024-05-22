County cricketer to cycle 1,000km to Le Mans for charity

Harry Chandler, who plays for Wem Cricket Club in the MSG Shropshire Premier League and has represented the county at junior and senior level, plans to cycle more than 1,000km in seven days in aid of Cardiac Risk in the Young.

The 25-year-old will begin his ride from Bentley Motors in Crewe on June 6 - attending Le Mans 24-hour car race for the 15th time.

Chandler hopes to raise £13,000 and plans to donate this to the Aaron Dixon Memorial fund which will allow for two heart screening days to be held in North Shropshire in early next year – including one at Wem Cricket Club.