Person left trapped in car after two-vehicle crash in north Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters were working to free an occupant of a car after a crash involving two vehicles near Whitchurch on Monday afternoon.

It happened in Steel Heath at around 3.30pm.

Four fire crews from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch rushed to the scene, along with police and ambulance crews.

A photograph from the scene shared by police shows two vehicles, a white coupe and a small blue van, on a narrow country lane being attended to by firefighters.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that one person was trapped within one of the vehicles.

Police reported the road remained blocked following the crash at around 4.11pm.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for information.