Community bus service appeals for volunteers to ensure survival

North Salop Wheelers Community Bus provides transport to residents of north Shropshire who are unable to access public or private transport because of age, incapacity, isolation or economic hardship.

Launched in 2004, the volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation assists with individual journeys, but primarily runs weekly bus services connecting rural villages to Market Drayton, Wem and Whitchurch town centres, and aims to pick up passengers at their doors.

While the organisation has been able to secure new buses and support for its infrastructure, a dwindling network of volunteers is threatening the longer-term survival of the service which is considered by many local people to be a lifeline.

Robin Nelson, secretary of the Wheelers, said: “We are in a fortunate position to have secured first-class vehicles and a loyal and committed group of volunteers who are the lifeblood of our service.