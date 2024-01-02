Council to consider dropping ban on taxis displaying Union Flag

Last year the council ordered Market Drayton taxi driver, John 'Basil' Brockhurst, to remove a flag of the Cross of St George from his vehicle.

Mr Brockhurst subsequently lost an appeal against the decision.

The military veteran said the cross was of personal significance, having fought for his country in both Ireland and Iraq.

The council faced heavy criticism for the decision, with its own deputy leader, Councillor Ian Nellins, proposing changes.

Now the council has said recommendations to change the rules will be discussed by its strategic licensing committee on January 11.

The committee will be asked to debate whether the 'Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy 2023-2027 should be changed to permit the display of the Union Flag on taxis (hackney carriages) and private hire vehicles and for the purposes of promoting any private hire operator business or any business offering taxi or private hire vehicle services'.

Councillor Roy Aldcroft, Chair of the Strategic Licensing Committee, said: “We want to ensure that the public and the trade are aware that the Strategic Licensing Committee is due to consider the conditions under which it may be acceptable to display and use the Union Flag.

"If approved, a change will be made to the council’s current position, as was previously agreed by cabinet in November 2022, and set out in the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy 2023 – 2027.

“The overriding priority for the committee is that we ensure the safety and welfare of the public. However, we understand that there are some concerns about the council’s current position and for that reason we will be debating the issue at our meeting on 11 January.”

A report prepared for the committee states: "The current prohibition on the use of all flags may be considered a disproportionate regulatory requirement on hackney carriage and private hire vehicle proprietors and on private hire operators."

The report says that the changes would only allow one flag – the Union flag to be displayed.

It states: "Whilst it may appear more reasonable to permit the display/use of any flag, it is considered proportionate to permit the display of only the national flag of the United Kingdom, the Union Flag; no other flags or emblems will be allowed.

"The display of the Union Flag will not be mandatory; it will be for each hackney carriage and private hire vehicle proprietor and private hire operator to determine whether to display the flag on their vehicle or in any advertising/promotion of their business.

"However, if the Union Flag is displayed on a vehicle, it will be restricted to one and subject to positioning and dimension specifications for the purposes of ensuring public safety."

But the report also raises concerns over the planned change and that the flag could lead to some being concerned for their safety.

It states: "Despite the proposed restrictions on the display of the Union Flag, it should also be acknowledged that potential passengers may be concerned for their own safety should they find that a hackney carriage or private hire vehicle they intend to hire is displaying the Union Flag.

"This is due to its known appropriation by those with nationalist and right-wing sentiments"

"It may also lead to an economic impact in that passengers may decide to cancel their original booking and look to find a different driver/vehicle to fulfil their transport needs.

"Given the hackney carriage and private hire trade already face an ongoing challenge to fulfil demand, (which is a national, as well as a local problem), there is a risk that passengers may be unable to readily secure a replacement driver/vehicle at short notice.

"This may increase safeguarding risks and adversely impact public safety if, for example, passengers are vulnerable through inebriation or unable to attend medical appointments.

"In addition, the economic impact may extend beyond individual drivers into the wider local economy if, for example, passengers are unable to reach their destinations to shop or access leisure and hospitality services."

The report adds: "There is also potential for families and households who have settled in Shropshire, as a consequence of their refugee status, to feel alienated rather than welcomed."

The committee will meet to discuss the issue at Shirehall at 10am on January 11.

Anyone wishing to submit a public question in relation to the matter must do so in no more than 250 words to Shropshire Council no later than 5pm on January 5.