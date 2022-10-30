Plea to public over rural crime after hare coursing arrests in Shropshire

Three people were arrested after the reports

North Shropshire police officers and staff from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) went to Eaton-upon-Tern on Friday at 4pm after receiving reports about hare coursing in the area.

After a search, they located three males who were arrested on suspicion of hunting with dogs. Three dogs and a vehicle were seized.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said hare coursing tends to start after harvest when large areas of land have been cleared of standing crops and usually occurs at dawn or dusk, with people coming in from outside the county to take part.

They said: "You can help us fight hare coursing by looking out for activity in your area. The most obvious sign is groups of vehicles parked in a rural area, perhaps by a gateway to farmland, on a grass verge, on a farm track or bridle path.

"They will usually be estate cars, four wheel drives or vans. It will be obvious looking inside whether there is evidence of dogs or not.They often travel in convoy, with vans at the front and rear containing minders and participants will often use binoculars to spot hares.

"If you see hare coursing taking place, or suspect it is happening in your area contact us immediately on 101. We advise that you do not approach the participants."