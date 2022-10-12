War dog Rob's medals for gallantry in Second World War sell at auction for world-record price of £140,000

Major Sydney shaking hands with Rob as he was awarded his medal

The PDSA Dickin Medal for Gallantry– the Victoria Cross for animals – as well as the RSPCA Red Collar for Valour were awarded to 'War Dog Rob' for his service during the Second World War.

Now, the medals have been sold by Noonans Mayfair to a collector of British gallantry awards for £120,000 more than they were originally estimated.

Rob, a black-and-white Collie Retriever, was bought for five shillings from Colemere Farm, near Ellesmere, in 1939 and lived with the Bayne family in Tetchill.

He was volunteered as a 'War Dog' in 1942 and was signed up on May 19 of that year.

Rob was the first war dog to serve in the SAS and took part in 20 parachute descents throughout the war.

Basil Bayne, the son of Rob’s original owner, sold the medals along with an extensive archive including Rob's collar, a portrait painting, photographs, certificate, manuscripts, books and letters.

Following the sale, Basil said: “Wow, I have just picked myself off the floor. I can’t believe the price but I am so delighted that Rob’s story and legacy is held in such high respect.

"And that the important roll that him and many other animals have played in conflict is being recognised.

"The money will all be donated to the charity and will be used to sponsor students studying agriculture and farming including courses in animal welfare and behaviour.

"Rob's exploits have featured in the degree course on animal behaviour taught at Harper Adams University in Shropshire in recent years.”

The previous world record for a Dickin Medal was paid in 2020, also at Noonans, for the medal awarded to the pigeon ‘Duke of Normandy’ for his gallantry during D-Day.

All proceeds from the record-breaking sale made today will go to the Taylor McNally Foundation.

Christopher Mellor-Hill, head of client liaison at Noonans added: “We knew this was an amazing Dickin Medal and truly believed it would take the world record comfortably.

"But we are really pleased to see Rob the Dog make such a spectacular ‘parachute’ landing in smashing the Dickin Medal (Animal V.C.) world record by more than six times.

"We are so delighted for the family who are donating the proceeds for charity.''

Following his time in the war, Rob returned to the Bayne family and settled back in to life on the farm, making the occasional public appearances.