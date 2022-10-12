Feasting, fire and folklore are coming to Fordhall Organic Farm this October

Folk band Litha to return for Fordhall Farm's Samhain festival

Hot on the heels of its Summer Solstice celebration this Summer, Fordhall Organic Farm will be holding a Samhain event at the end of this month.

Samhain is a Gaelic festival which takes place on the eve of October 31 to November 1, to mark the end of the harvest season and the beginning of Winter.

Historically, Samhain has been celebrated with fires, feasts and gatherings with music and storytelling, and there are some who continue these traditions today.

While some people across Shropshire will be dressing up as witches, ghosts and other supernatural beings for Halloween, others have been invited to come along to the Samhain festival at Fordhall.

From folkloric tales from Jake Evans, to live music from folk band Litha, to seasonal food, this celebration of summer’s end is an opportunity to experience a more traditional autumn festivity.

Manager Charlotte Hollins said: “It is wonderful the Summer Solstice celebration was so well received, as this has opened up the opportunity to take part in more traditional celebrations of the changing seasons, such as the upcoming Samhain event.

"These festivities revolve around the coming together of a community, to connect with each other and with nature – all values are important to us here at Fordhall.

“We also hope families will be joining us in the October half term, to enjoy our seasonal farm trail and join in the spooky fun in our woodlands.

"Dressing for the spooky season is not only acceptable but encouraged.”

Other events during the half-term include Wicked Woods, where storyteller Jake Evans will be revisiting the farm to tell stories while down in the woodlands area with some seasonal arts and crafts.

From creating macrame ghosts, to taking on the challenge of the spooky blindfold trail, there are spooky activities to suit everyone.

Wicked Woods is taking place on Thursday 27 and Friday 28, slots bookable every 30 minutes between 10am and 2pm.

It's £7 per child, £3 per adult, contact 01630 638 696 for more information.

The Samhain Seasonal Celebration is taking place on Monday 31 from 7pm to 10pm.

It's £40 per person for groups of one to three people – discounted to £35 per person for groups of more than four.