Councillor selected as Tory spokesperson for North Shropshire

Dean Carroll

Dean Carroll was named at a meeting of Conservative members at the weekend.

He has held numerous cabinet positions within Shropshire Council, including Physical Infrastructure, Climate Change and Adult Social Care.

In 2019 he stood for the Conservatives in the December general election in North Tyneside.

He said he would campaign to improve transport infrastructure for rural communities such as the A5 and the Pant/Llanymynech bypass, champion rural communities and farmers and work to support the reform of Shropshire’s health services.

“As the Conservative Spokesperson, my job will be to speak up for North Shropshire and to support and promote our communities,” Dean said.

“My priorities are to fight for a Fairer Funding formula that works for our rural communities, and ensure a strong post-covid economic recovery in places like Oswestry, Market Drayton and Whitchurch.

“We need to secure investment in our market towns, like Wem, to improve the infrastructure and job opportunities that haven't always kept pace with the level of housing development.