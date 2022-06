Clunbury. Photo: Google

There will be 12 gardens open on June 18 and 19 from 12 noon until 5pm and a number of walks available as well, including at Clunbury Hill, woodlands and the wildflower meadow.

All the gardens are within half a mile of the village and people who want to visit or walk can meet at the vicarage of St Swithin's Clunbury, where cream teas will be served.