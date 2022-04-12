Pupils from Sir John Talbot's School take part in an 'Eco-Day' at Fordhall Farm in Market Drayton

Students from Sir John Talbot School have an eco-day at Fordhall Farm/ Pupils F-B: Nicole Kozielska 12, Ryan Edwards 13, Brucie Watkins 11 and Wendy Murray (Senior Youth Worker)

The KS3 pupils at Sir John Talbot's School, Whitchurch, spent Friday connecting with their environment, as they took a trip to Fordhall Organic Farm in Market Drayton.

It comes as children and young people across the globe have begun a wave of school strikes to highlight the climate emergency and to urge world leaders to take immediate action.

Wendy Murray, Fordhall Community Land Initiative youth worker said: “Young people everywhere have been coming together to protect their futures and the future of the planet.

"More than ever, it is vital to help them do so, and equip them with as many tools as we can to show how even small individual acts can help the environment.

“Simply planting a patch of pollinator friendly flowers, or putting up that bird box in your garden, is better than doing nothing at all.”

The students from Sir John Talbot's carried out a number of eco-conscious activities for 'Eco Day', including carrying out a tree walk to check the condition of trees planted earlier in the year.

They also created seed bombs for pollinators and assembled bird houses for the feathered friends who are nesting now that Spring has arrived.

The seed bombs created by the students will be added to the trail packs for the upcoming 'Be a Bee' seasonal trail set to take place during the Easter holidays.

A spokesperson for Fordhall Farm said: "Here at Fordhall Farm, the climate is always in mind within our practises – preserving the landscape and the environment is vital for encouraging biodiversity, and improving mental and physical health."

The farm's mission statement is: ‘By restoring connections between hearts, minds and the soil, we will encourage and create meaningful change which helps build health and resilience within people and planet.’

The team at Fordhall Farm have said that they are looking forward to holding future school visits and residentials, helping to equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills they need to help take care of the planet.