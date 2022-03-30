The award-winning Market Drayton 10K race has returned this May with entries open to people in-and-around Shropshire

Market Drayton 10k race director Tim Beckett

The 10k race is set to take place on Sunday, May 8 at 11am and will start and finish at the Grove School and Sixth Form, Newcastle Road, Market Drayton.

Tim Beckett, race director, has been encouraging people to get involved with race this year and to book their places now to avoid disappointment.

Mr Beckett said: "The race has won numerous awards including number 1 10K 4 years running and also voted the best UK race and we always sell out.

"This last week, we have been pulling out all the stops, Muller have come through and said they will sponsor the run.

"Entries now have shot up considerably," he said and "hopefully we are now pushing to make this one of the best races.

"The event brings a lot of publicity to the town, as well as trade, as many of the runners after the event go for meals or drinks and shop in the town.

"In addition all the local groups that help put the event on, such as Market Drayton Running Club, Scouts, Cadets, Girl Guides get donations for helping."

The Market Drayton 10k was unable to run last May and May of 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions, but the team behind the event are pleased to be getting back to normal.

Whilst the event did run last October, Mr Beckett said that there were less volunteers on-hand to help as many people had already made plans after restrictions lifted.

Now, entries are on sale for people who want to get involved, but places are going quickly and Mr Beckett has urged people to book there place as soon as possible.

It is expected that around 2,500 people will take part and entries are also open for the children's Fun Run between the ages of 2 to 14 years, with more details to follow.

"As always we are in need of help on the day and need a total of 150 volunteers on the day," Mr Beckett added.

"If anyone can offer to help marshal or give out goody bags, t-shirts, medals, they can contact me on 07808 144348 or e-mail marketdrayton10k@gmail.com."

He extended his thanks to Market Drayton Running Club who have agreed to lend a hand and become marshals for the event.