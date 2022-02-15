Plea to residents over paper-free council tax bills

Shropshire Council

The authority says it has saved at least 300 tons of carbon through the planting of more than 140,000 trees and hedgerows in the past 10 years, and by managing council-owned land specifically for that purpose.

It will now use the council tax bill initiative to extend its Community Tree Scheme.

In May 2019, the council declared a climate emergency, and in December 2020 adopted a Climate Strategy and Action Plan, with the objective of achieving net-zero carbon performance for the council by 2030.

Receiving bills electronically supports the plan reducing the financial and environmental impacts of producing and sending paper bills.

Currently, 22 per cent of Shropshire homes receive an ebill for their council tax but the authority wants to increase this figure.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for finance and resources, said: "There are lots of advantages of switching to ebilling, and as an extra incentive we’re promising an extra tree planted for every household that opts out of council tax paper billing and switches to ebilling.

"Reducing the paper, printing and delivery process involved in producing paper bills also benefits the environment and supports our work to tackle climate change, helping Shropshire Council achieve its target to become carbon neutral by 2030.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, added: "Clearly the more people that sign up for ebilling, the more trees that will be planted; and that will have the additional benefit of supporting natural flood management and improving air quality countywide.

“As native species will be planted, we’ll also be protecting natural habitats and the wealth of biodiversity they contain.”