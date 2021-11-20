Tory by-election candidate 'will get things done for North Shropshire'

Oliver Dowden and Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst with supporters in Wem

Oliver Dowden, who is also a Government minister, said is was important for MPs to speak up for the voters, as he supported Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst on the campaign trail on Saturday ahead of next month's contest.

Speaking during a visit to the constituency, Mr Dowden said it was time to put the past aside and look to the future as he described Dr Hurst as the man for the job.

"If you are to succeed in getting funding for projects you need a strong advocate," he said.

"Neil can bring his experience to put the case for the constituency. He will be be a powerful voice for North Shropshire in Parliament.

"Voters have to ask themselves, who will get things done for North Shropshire."

He said this was true when calling for improvements in transport.

"Oswestry has had the £16 million for roundabout improvements, now Neil wants to push for the funding for dualling the A5 to the roundabout. There has been funding for a study into opening a railway for Oswestry, but you need somebody who will make the case for the money for that railway."

Speaking about the health service Mr Downden said: "We recognised the scale of the problems facing the health service and that is why we increased National Insurance. We now have to ensure that this delivers on the ground.

"Having someone who was a surgeon, who understands the NHS, Neil will be a very effective advocate with the Department of Health nationally and will be able to bring local partners together to understand what is going on and how we can improve things for the local community."

14 candidates are standing in the North Shropshire by-election. They are:

Suzie Akers Smith, Independent

Andrea Christabel Allen, UKIP

Boris Been-Bunged, Rejoin EU

Martin Edward Daubney, The Reclaim Party

Russell Fraser Dean, The Party Party

James Alexander Elliot, Heritage Party

Howling Lord Hope, The Official Monster Raving Looney Party

Earl Elvis Phillipe Jesse, Freedom Alliance The Real Alternative

Yolande Ann Kenward, Independent

Duncan Alistair Kerr, Green Party

Helen Margaret Lillian Morgan, Liberal Democrats

Neil Shastri Hurst, The Conservative Party

Kirsty Walmsley, Reform UK

Ben Wood, Labour