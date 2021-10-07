MP to talk about suicide prevention at meeting in the county

Owen Paterson

The North Shropshire MP has become a vocal campaigner on issues related to suicide since the tragic death of his wife Rose last year.

He is expected to announce a major milestone in the integrated care system's commitment to suicide prevents.

Mr Paterson has pledged to do everything he can to prevent other families going through the trauma of suicide. His own family launched the Rose Paterson Trust to raise money to help suicide prevention and suicide bereavement.

The meeting will be live streamed and will take place on Thursday at 11am. People can register to watch the event live, by visiting stwics.org.uk/get-involved/ics-agm.

Mark Brandreth, Executive Lead for the Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin ICS, said: “This is our first ever AGM and an important milestone for our partnership of health and care organisations as we move forward towards becoming a statutory body from April next year.

“There is so much for us to do as a health and care system and it is absolutely right that we make supporting and strengthening mental health services one of our biggest priorities.

“That is why I am grateful that Owen has agreed to speak at the event and help us to shape our vision. As part of his address he will be making a significant announcement that will signal our commitment to suicide prevention.”

Patricia Davies, Chief Executive of Shropshire Community Health, will also be speaking at the event to outline what is happening within the local health and care system to address suicide prevention.

The ICS has set out 10 key pledges that are shaping its work and there will also be a video presentation to expand on those pledges and the work done so far, as well as next steps.

Another highlight of the event will be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding setting out its commitment to working with the Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise sector.