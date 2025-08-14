Plans to resurface Whitchurch's High Street have been confirmed by Shropshire Council.

The authority said the work will take place from Monday to Friday, September 1 to 5, as part of its resurfacing programme.

The council said the work will also include a small stretch of Green End.

During the work both of the Whitchurch roads will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

A map of the proposed closure - the red line indicates a road closure, and the blue line is a diversion.

A spokesman for the council said: "During the closures a signed diversion will be place – and access/egress for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

"People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

"All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on https://one.network/."

"During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to: Local residents who live within the road closure; businesses located within the closure; pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians; emergency vehicles."

The work will be carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council.