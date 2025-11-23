Development opportunity and land for sale in beautiful Powys setting

Sale Farm is well located, enjoys an elevated position with excellent views and boasts around 68 acres. The farm is on the market with Savills and available in two lots.

The listing states that the property has ‘implemented consent for a substantial replacement farmhouse and annexe, occupying a dramatic elevated position’.

Sale Farm

Lot one comprises the farmhouse and detached stone and brick barn, these have implemented consent for the farmhouse to be rebuilt and for the barn to be developed into a three-bedroom annex. Alternatively these could be refurbished, and alongside the modern buildings and about eight acres of land form a desirable lifestyle property and project, with a guide price of £400,000.

The farm is alternatively available as a whole, comprising some 68 acres of mainly useful cropping ground, with a guide price of £1,000,000.

Sale Farm provides the opportunity for a new owner to acquire a lifestyle property, with the scope to create a high-quality rural home (lot one) or a more a more significant mixed agricultural holding if acquired as a whole.