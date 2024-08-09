Body found in search for missing person at River Severn near Welshpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dyfed Powys Police officers and a coast guard helicopter crew conducted a search of the River Severn near Welshpool after a person was reported missing this afternoon.

Now police have confirmed that a person's body has been recovered.

A statement from Dyfed Powys Police said: “Following a multi-agency search in the River Severn, Welshpool, sadly, we can confirm that a body was recovered at around 8pm.

"Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"Emergency services remain in the area and ask that members of the public stay away whilst enquiries continue.”

The road between Lower Leighton Farm and Welshpool Industrial Estate on the B4381 was closed while the search was being carried out.

Police officers, fire crews and ambulances were all seen in the area.