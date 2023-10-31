The Mersey Beat sounds will ring through the town hall

The Cavern Club’s top beat combo, The Shakers! will be at the Town Hall, helping the ENSA Memorial Appeal and Welshpool's popular, 1940s weekend.

Described as the most authentic beat group out of Liverpool since the 60s, organiser, Alan Crowe, said The Shakers ‘Maximum Merseybeat’ sound recreates the halcyon Cavern days of 1962-64.

Shakin’ Sunday, the band's weekly residency at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, is packed every week.

Also appearing will be 'liverbird' Victoria Jones.

"This Liverpool lass not only has Cilla’s trademark accent but also has a phenomenal voice to match. Victoria Jones as Liver Bird has wowed audiences worldwide and is certainly an act not to be missed,"

Advance tickets are available from Welshpool Jewellers or Riffells music shop at £16.50. Tickets also available on the door subject to availability at £20.

Tickets are available on line from jumblebee.co.uk/theshakers.

The evening is presented by Beat City Promotions and has been organised by Alan Crowe in conjunction with the Arts Council of Wales Night Out Scheme. Proceeds from the evening will support the ENSA Memorial appeal and Welshpool 1940s Weekend.

There will be a licensed bar throughout the evening and a fund raising raffle.