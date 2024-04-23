Sky is the limit as Newtown businessmen prepare for charity wing walk

The biplane wing walk at RFC Rendcomb Airfield, Gloucester on May 31 will raise money for The Game Change Project at Aberhafesp, near Newtown.

And James Morris, group managing director of Interior Products Group (IPG), Welshpool, Jack Davies, national account manager at Hilltop Honey, Newtown and Bobby Lewis, owner of Robert Lewis Landscapes, Newtown will be taking up the challenge.

The Game Change Project, IPG and Hilltop Honey are all former winners of Powys Business Awards.

James met Andrew Evans and Sian Roberts, directors of The Game Change Project, at the awards ceremony in 2022 when both companies were winners.

James was so impressed by their work that he is now a non-executive director of the project which is supported by IPG with funds and staff expertise.

Hilltop Honey has also supported the project with £5,000 from its community fund, which helped to buy a minibus.

“The project kindly volunteered me for this challenge and I really don't want to disappoint them!” said James.

“I can honestly say that I don't like heights and this is a big deal for me, but it's worth it.

“The Game Change Project does such incredible work and has helped hundreds of children build their confidence and sense of purpose.

"We have now just celebrated our fifth birthday and have supported more than 350 children and their families.

“With the right support and encouragement, these youngsters have turned their lives around to become active citizens of the future.”

Jack added: “Before even knowing it was a wing walk, I said ‘yes’ as The Game Change Project is a great initiative that I’d like to help in any which way I can.

“I’m a little shaky when it comes to heights, but not too bad. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to be able to do a wing walk, and to raise money at the same time is a win win.”

Bobby said: “I am doing one of the biggest things in my life and must admit that I never thought I would stand on the wing of an aeroplane. I am scared of heights and will scream on the day! The Game Change Project is transforming young lives and making a difference.”

Sian emphasised the importance of fundraising to the project which has seven staff on fixed term contracts.

“As we are growing and demand for our services is increasing, we need to strengthen our infrastructure and core funding,” she said.

“Young people are now travelling up to 90 minutes to get here and we are supporting around 108 a year, mostly aged from 13 to 16. I commend the bravery of the three men for taking on the wing walk challenge to support our organisation.”

Needing to raise £5,000 each to take part, the men are appealing for online sponsors at justgiving.com/search?q=THE%2520GAME%2520CHANGE%2520PROJECT.