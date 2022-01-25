Buttington incinerator planning decision timetable has re-started

Buttington Quarry

The Welsh Government, which is treating the application in Buttington as a Development of National Significance (DNS), confirmed that the timetable resumed on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “The determination timetable for the planning application resumed on January 17, and is scheduled to be determined by the Minister for Climate Change on or before July 22.”

A series of hearings had been announced in the autumn to consider a variety of evidence relating to plans from Broad Energy to build the ‘energy recovery facility’ at Buttington in Mid Wales.

They will consider a number of elements of the plans, including “strategic/policy considerations, effects on sensitive human receptor locations (construction and operational phases), landscape and visual impacts/ecological issues, conditions, planning obligations, and regulatory mechanisms.”

Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) has committed to providing a minimum of four weeks’ notice of any hearing dates, in line with the requirements of the relevant Regulations. The plan from Broad Energy Wales, is an application for an “Energy Recovery Facility” which could produce enough electricity to power 20,000 homes.

The 12.8 mega-watt incinerator development includes other infrastructure buildings including a 70-metre-high chimney stack and changes to the roads.