Person 'located and brought to safety' in 'precarious' river incident in Newtown

The person was 'located and brought to safety' during the incident on Thursday (15) morning says the Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service.

A statement from the MAWW Fire and Rescue said: "At 8.31am on Thursday, August 15, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Welshpool, Aberystwyth, Newtown and Montgomery Fire Stations were called to an incident in Llanllwchaearn.

"Crews responded following reports of a person in precarious position over a river in the area.

"The casualty was located and brought to safety.

"No further action was required by Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

"Crews left the scene at 8.59am."

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police said: "Dyfed-Powys Police responded to a call reporting concerns for the welfare of an individual near the river.

"Officers located them and ensured they were safe."