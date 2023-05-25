Secretary of State 'dodges MP's question' on promised bypass

Helen Morgan MP at Llanymynech

She said the Minister dodged the question, attempting to direct blame onto the Welsh Government.

But Mrs Morgan said it was a lack of UK Treasury investment that was a key factor behind a lack of progress in the project.

The bypass has been a top priority of Llanymynech and Pant Parish Council for many years and had reached the stage of having a preferred route before stalling.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “Rishi Sunak promised residents of Llanymynech, Pant and Llynclys their bypass back in 2020 when he was Chancellor. Since then, they have been looking to blame someone else, including today where the Secretary of State dodged the question.

“This is about wanting to make life safer for the thousands of people living on top of a dangerous road.

“At the very least, the A483 must be made much safer from Llanymynech all the way up to the Llynclys crossroads.”

The MP says she has been working closely with local residents to push National Highways, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Council for improvements.