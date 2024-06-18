Shropshire Star
Close

Emergency services scrambled after person 'falls in quarry'

Emergency services were called after it was reported that a person had fallen in a quarry.

By David Tooley
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

Firefighters from Shropshire and Mid & West Wales Fire Services and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Pen Y Foel, near Llanymynech, at 6.08pm on Tuesday.

One fire appliance was sent from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the crews helped to get the person out of their predicament.

The incident 'stop message' was sent at 7.31pm.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular