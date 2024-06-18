Emergency services scrambled after person 'falls in quarry'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Firefighters from Shropshire and Mid & West Wales Fire Services and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Pen Y Foel, near Llanymynech, at 6.08pm on Tuesday.

One fire appliance was sent from Shrewsbury with an operations officer.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the crews helped to get the person out of their predicament.

The incident 'stop message' was sent at 7.31pm.