Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Casualty airlifted to hospital after falling down rock face at quarry

By Nick HumphreysLlanymynechPublished: Last Updated:

A casualty was airlifted to hospital after falling from a rock face at a quarry.

Four fire crews were called to Llanymynech Quarry, a popular location with rock climbers, on Sunday afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.43pm on Sunday, February 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call classified as urgent in Pant. One casualty fallen from rock face.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the air ambulance and the land ambulance service.

"Crews assisted ambulance on transporting the casualty to air ambulance."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Llanymynech
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News