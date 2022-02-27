Casualty airlifted to hospital after falling down rock face at quarry

Four fire crews were called to Llanymynech Quarry, a popular location with rock climbers, on Sunday afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.43pm on Sunday, February 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call classified as urgent in Pant. One casualty fallen from rock face.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the air ambulance and the land ambulance service.

"Crews assisted ambulance on transporting the casualty to air ambulance."