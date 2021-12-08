A flood warning is in force on the River Severn

The UK Government website said last night that it expected flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

The river is expected to peak at 3.7m to 3.9m this evening at Llanymynech and at Cae Howel on Thursday afternoon.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours.

The Environment Agency expects river levels to remain high over the next few days.

A statement from the agency says: "Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 10am on December 8, or as the situation changes."

Meanwhile the disruption of Storm Barra has also affected rail services in the region.

Flooding has also stopped train operator Transport for Wales (TfW) from running services between Machynlleth and Aberystwyth. Network Rail has said the line will be closed all day.

"Road transport will operate between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth where possible," TfW said on Twitter.

The train operator has also issued an amended timetable which will continue on most of its routes on Wednesday due to the anticipated affects of Storm Barra.

The operator tweeted: "All passengers are urged to check their journey before setting out on their journeys and anticipate extended journey times."