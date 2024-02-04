Housing plan for former MOD office site near Oswestry

The outline scheme for Argoed Road, Kinnerley, around halfway between Llanymynech and Nesscliffe, would see three new three-bedroomed properties constructed on the site of what is now a bungalow, but was originally built as a single-storey office for the MoD in the 1940s.

Developers RH Cambidge Ltd say the existing bungalow is in need of updating in order to make it suitable for re-sale or rental but, as it was constructed using prefabricated concrete by the MoD, it is not eligible for mortgage finance due to its non-traditional construction method.

“Given that this building wasn’t originally intended to be used as a residential dwelling, it is no longer fit for purpose and an inefficient use of land. Furthermore, the dwelling sits within a large garden that needs regular maintenance. This can make it hard to let, and onerous on tenants to keep tidy and well maintained,” said a supporting statement provided by planning agent Berrys.

“The current property requires further significant investment and improvements to meet increasing energy efficiency standards for rental and mortgage providers. Given the prefabricated design of the property, its shape, size, and large garden, it is not deemed viable or expedient to do so, hence the proposal.

According to pre-application advice provided by Shropshire Council to the applicant, the site is currently deemed to be in “open countryside” and not within the developed boundary of Kinnerley.

“The proposed site sits within an established residential area, in a highly sustainable location within the village, within easy walking distance to amenities and surrounded on all 4 sides by development. It is a classic infill plot, within a settlement designated for growth,” the statement added.

“The proposed outline application would provide 3no. 3-bedroom properties on a plot within the centre of the village in a highly sustainable location, making the most efficient use of the land.”

The scheme includes measures to improve visibility for vehicles emerging onto the road from a proposed shared access for all three properties.

The plans will be decided by Shropshire Council’s planning officers in due course.