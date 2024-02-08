Shropshire Star
Mechanic caught speeding at 127mph on cross-country road gets ban for 'disgraceful' driving

A mechanic caught charging along a cross-country road at more than double the national speed limit has been banned for his "disgraceful" driving.

By David Stubbings
Published
Daniel Jones was caught doing 127mph

Magistrates were "shocked and dismayed" by the driving of 22-year-old Daniel Jones, who was caught driving at 127mph on the A483 at Arddleen, between Welshpool and Four Crosses on June 7 last year.

Jones, from Charles Parry Close in Oswestry, was caught at the wheel of a Seat Leon in the 60mph zone at 8.05pm as he made his way home from work in Welshpool.

A notice of intended prosecution was then sent to his home. Due to the speed he was travelling at, there was no opportunity to offer a fixed penalty notice.

