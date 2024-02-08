Mechanic caught speeding at 127mph on cross-country road gets ban for 'disgraceful' driving

Magistrates were "shocked and dismayed" by the driving of 22-year-old Daniel Jones, who was caught driving at 127mph on the A483 at Arddleen, between Welshpool and Four Crosses on June 7 last year.

Jones, from Charles Parry Close in Oswestry, was caught at the wheel of a Seat Leon in the 60mph zone at 8.05pm as he made his way home from work in Welshpool.

A notice of intended prosecution was then sent to his home. Due to the speed he was travelling at, there was no opportunity to offer a fixed penalty notice.