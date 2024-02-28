Highways bosses accept calls for action over notorious danger junction and back introduction of speed cameras

National Highways has told North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP, Helen Morgan, of the plans for the Llynclys Crossroads on the A483 between Oswestry and Llanymynech.

The crossroads has long been considered one of the county's most dangerous junctions, and it has emerged that National Highways is now recommending the speed limit for the crossroads is reduced to 30mph.

As well as cutting the speed limit the roads experts also want cameras put in place to enforce the change, while the limit will also be cut from 60mph to 50mph either side of the junction.

Despite the plan the actual changes are dependent on the scheme being granted funding – something Mrs Morgan said she wants to see happen as soon as possible.

The latest proposal comes shortly after the announcement that the stretch of road between Pant and Llanymynech is set to be reduced to 30mph.

Mr Morgan welcomed the moved and said she had met with National Highways and West Mercia Police on multiple occasions over the issue –as well as taking key leaders to the A483 to demonstrate the need for action.

The prospect of changes will also be welcomed by residents who live and work near the A483 who have called for measures for a number of years.

A number of businesses, including Tanat Valley Coaches, Lloyd’s Animal Feeds, Morgans, and Llanymynech Golf Club wrote publicly in support of Mrs Morgan’s call for safety improvements last week.

She said: "It is vital that action is taken to make Llynclys Crossroads safer so it’s fantastic that National Highways have listened and agree that change is needed.

"The important thing now is to keep up the pressure and make sure that the speed limits are reduced sooner rather than later. Residents have waited years for improvements and are fed up of not seeing the action we need at Llynclys.

"I know how much this matters to the local community and I’ll keep doing everything I can to make the junction safer.

"In the long term the crossroads needs to be revamped and the Llanymynech bypass built but in the meantime these are really positive steps.

"Thanks must also go to the local businesses that wrote publicly in support of action."